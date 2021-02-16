Atlantic City Hotel Special Offers ‘Front Seat’ to Demo of Former Trump Plaza

Read it at USA Today
Caesars Atlantic City is offering a discount for visitors who want to watch the hotel tower of the former Trump Plaza across the street get blown up on Wednesday. The “Stay and View” special comes with champagne and late check-out on the morning of the scheduled demolition, promising a “front seat to Atlantic City history.” The structure, part of the Trump Plaza, has been vacant since 2014. Trump at one point had four businesses in Atlantic City, all of which have now been either sold or shut down. “This is the fitting end of Trump’s era,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. told USA Today, adding that Trump “stiffed a lot of people and was selfish.”