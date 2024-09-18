Atlantic City Mayor and Wife Indicted for Abusing Teen Daughter
Marty Small Sr., the mayor of Atlantic City, was indicted Wednesday on child endangerment charges after prosecutors alleged that he abused his teenage daughter. His wife, La’Quetta, who is a school superintendent, was also indicted. Prosecutors alleged that the pair struck and emotionally abused their 16-year-old daughter on multiple occasions in December and January. In a statement, Small’s lawyer Ed Jacbos clarified that the indictment has “absolutely nothing to do with Marty Small’s tenure as mayor of Atlantic City.” He added, “There’s no charge of corruption or any official misconduct. Marty and La’Quetta Small don’t need the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office meddling into a private family matter.” Jacobs maintained that his clients were innocent and would be exonerated. In one incident, Small allegedly struck his daughter in the head with a broom, leaving her unconscious. The principal of Atlantic City High School, Constance Days-Chapman—who works under La’Quetta—was indicted last week for failing to report the abuse.