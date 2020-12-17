Atlantic City Mayor Says Highest Bidder Can Blow Up Trump’s Old Casino
GOING ONCE
Looking for the perfect gift for the Trump-hater in your life? Then look no further than the rare opportunity to blow up one of his most famous buildings. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he’s setting up a charity auction for the chance to demolish the old Trump Plaza casino in the heart of the Jersey Shore destination. Small explained: “Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out... I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.” Trump’s casino opened in 1984 but closed in 2014, and has since fallen into disrepair. All proceeds from the auction will go to Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, and it’s hoped that the winning bid will top $1 million. The demolition is scheduled for Jan. 29.