‘Atlantic’ Reporters Dish on Trump 1AM Butt-Dial: ‘Don’t Ask’

Two Atlantic journalists finally scored an interview with President Donald Trump only after calling his personal cell phone number, prompting Trump to give them a “butt dial” in the middle of the night.

"I should just say it was two conversations and actually one late night, 1:28 A.M. butt dial from the president,” reporter Ashley Parker told Morning Joe on Monday.

For The Atlantic’s May cover story detailing Trump’s ascendance after political exile, Parker and fellow reporter Michael Scherer conducted two lengthy interviews in which Trump gloated that he now runs “the country and the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump initially reneged on a sit-down interview after attacking them on Truth Social.

“Ashley Parker is not capable of doing a fair and unbiased interview. She is a Radical Left Lunatic, and has been as terrible as is possible for as long as I have known her,” Trump wrote March 17. “Likewise, Michael Scherer has never written a fair story about me, only negative, and virtually always LIES.”

Parker and Scherer then managed to get Trump on his personal cell phone, prompting a lengthy discussion about his first two months in office.

The two then tried to follow up with Trump in April after a series of scandals—including the revelation that Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was roped into a Signal group chat with top administration officials—had plunged his presidency into chaos.

Trump ignored their call until later that night, when he called Scherer back at 1:28 a.m.

“Had he been calling to ask if we’d seen what had transpired—the display of obeisance from these gladiators, and from his base?“ Parker and Scherer wrote in the Atlantic piece. “Or was this merely a late-night pocket dial? His team declined to clarify.”

Trump later invited them to the Oval Office for a third interview, where the two met with the president on April 24 alongside Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Ashley Parker and colleague Michael Scherer got a 1 a.m. phone call from President Donald Trump earlier this month. William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty

But the two were tight-lipped on how they got Trump’s number in the first place.

“Don’t ask how we got his number,” Parker and Scherer wrote. “All we can say is that the White House staff have imperfect control over Trump’s personal communication devices.”

Trump made a habit in the past of using his unsecured personal cellphone to gossip with friends, even as aides during his first term warned him foreign spies were eavesdropping on him.

Wanting to close the loop, Scherer eventually pressed Trump about the butt-dial during the Oval Office exchange last week. “Did you mean to call me at 1:30 in the morning after the UFC fight?” he asked.

Trump replied with confusion, seemingly unaware he had called Scherer back. Scherer then explained how Trump’s number rang him late that night.

“Oh, no, that’s another—that sounds like another Signal thing," Trump replied.