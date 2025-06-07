R&B Icon Dubbed the ‘Voice of a Generation’ Dies at 68

Coco Gauff went home triumphant Saturday after a tense French Open final against Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, 27. Gauff, 21, was so overjoyed with the first-time victory that she collapsed onto the clay after winning her last point: “Oh my God,” she said. “Oh my God.” Exhausted and covered in clay, Gauff made a heart gesture to her mom in the audience. She then laid flat on the ground, looking toward the sky. Gauff, the No. 2 seed, prevailed over No. 1 seed Sabalenka after a wild and dramatic match that culminated in a historic win despite chaotic weather. Sabalenka said that the loss would “hurt so much” but congratulated Gauff: ”In these terrible conditions, showing such terrible tennis in the final, this really hurts. Anyway, Coco congrats, in these tough conditions you were a better player than me." Born Cori Dionne Gauff, the professional American tennis player has climbed in the rankings to win the first French open since Serena Williams in 2015. It’s her second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 U.S. Open. The match, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes in 30 mph wind, ended with a final score of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
Shop with Scouted
And just like that... Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, 60, has finally put to bed all the rumors that she dated her co-star Chris Noth during the show’s five-year run. Although Davis, as the preppy Charlotte York, rarely shared the screen with Noth’s character, Mr. Big, in the original run of the show, rumors swirled that they were having their own Sex and the City-styled love affair off screen. Davis brought up Mr. Big’s suave ways during an episode of her Are You a Charlotte podcast with special guest, rapper Meghan Thee Stallion. Stallion revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she had only just started watching the show recently, leading to a conversation with Davis about the characters she identifies with the most. Davis—who has reprised her role as Charlotte in the show’s revival, And Just Like That— posted a clip of the conversation to her Instagram. The clip prompted a commentator to ask, “Maam didn’t you date him??” To which Davis replied, “No i didnit!!!” Noth, 70, has since seen his Mr. Big character scrubbed from the revival as sexual misconduct allegations ramped up against him in 2023. Noth has denied such allegations.
Singer and founding member of Atlantic Starr, Wayne Lewis, has died at 68. His band shared the tragic news on Facebook, adding that Lewis passed away on Thursday. “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect [their] privacy.” The cause of death was not announced. Lewis, who was beloved by some fans as a “voice of a generation,” was known for R&B hits like “Always” and “Secret Lovers.” The keyboard player and icon of 80s music formed the New York-based group in 1976. He started the band with his brothers, David and Jonathan. David was a singer and guitarist, while Jonathan was a keyboardist and trombonist. The band’s smash hits frequently made their way up the pop charts and Atlantic Starr was hailed for its catchy tunes. The band still continues to perform today, and released their 13th album “Metamorphosis” in 2017. Lewis was a loyal member of the band until the end of his life.
Olympian Simone Biles isn’t one to back down from a fight. The gymnast, 28, went head-to-head with OutKick contributor Riley Gaines, 25, after she called out a Minnesota high school softball team that had a transgender pitcher. Marissa Rothenberger, a trans teen who led her high school to a state championship, was featured in a social media photo after the game. Gaines drew attention to the fact that the comments on the photo were turned off, and immediately decided to make a snarky comment: “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” she wrote. Biles, who saw the interaction online, decided to go to bat for Rothenberger. “All of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser,” she wrote to Gaines, referencing the fact that Gaines competed against trans swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022. Biles added that Gaines was “truly sick” for her comments and added: “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports... But instead... You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” She added in another post: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines responded by calling Biles a “male-apologist,” and added: “Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028.”
Actor Steve Guttenberg, 66, has revealed that he and Caitlyn Jenner, 75, were asked to stuff their shorts while filming the 1980 movie Can’t Stop the Music. “I did wear really skimpy shorts,” Guttenberg told Page Six, saying movie producer, Allan Carr, asked him and Jenner to “stuff our shorts with socks to make it look a little bigger.” “We didn’t need it by the way. I mean I told Alan, ‘No need for a sock!’” he said. Guttenberg starred in a string of hit movies including the Police Academy series, Cocoon and Short Circuit. He made headlines earlier this year of his heroic efforts during the California wildfires when he took it upon himself to move abandoned cars so fire trucks could drive down streets. Guttenberg is currently playing a serial killer in the Lifetime original movie, Kidnapped by a Killer: The Heather Robinson Story.
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is returning to the show, People reported. The 41-year-old, who appeared on the show from Season 2 until Season 5, exited in 2020 after an on-camera physical altercation with fellow housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett. Samuels finalized her divorce from former NFL star Chris Samuels in Sept. 2023. The pair were married for 11 years, and are parents to daughter Milani, 9, and sons Christopher, 12, and Chase, 6. “Monique’s in a totally different place now, and fans will see that,” a source told People. “She’s excited to show who she is now—not as a wife, not as just a mom, but as a woman starting over and taking on life on her own terms.” Filming on the new season is already underway with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch all returning. Samuels will be joining the cast in a “friend” capacity. Sadly, her beloved pet bird T’Challa, who stole all the scenes he was in, will not be back, having died in 2021 in a “freak accident.”
WWE legend Ric Flair, 76, revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer for the “second time in three years.” In an interview with People magazine, the professional wrestling Hall of Famer said he “will be undergoing treatment next week.” Flair appeared to come clean about the diagnosis after denying reports that he had cancer in an X post on Thursday. Now he is ready to share the news, telling People, “Appreciate the concerns!” Over his decades-long wrestling career, Flair’s body has taken innumerable hits that have caught up to him later in life. In 2017, he was hospitalized in the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure, a result of years of alcohol abuse, he said. He was given a 20 percent chance of survival but managed to recover after being placed in a medically induced coma, had part of his bowel removed and fitted with a pacemaker. “I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” Flair told People at the time. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday with a two-day family trip to Disneyland, sharing glimpses from the outing on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, posted a montage of photos featuring their children enjoying the California theme park. The children were seen riding attractions, meeting Disney characters, and receiving Mickey and Minnie plush toys. Lilibet also had a towering Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake. Meghan and Harry were pictured wearing Mickey Mouse ears and even captured mid-scream on the Space Mountain rollercoaster. In keeping with their privacy-first approach, Meghan used heart emojis to obscure the children’s faces. One video clip showed a beaming Lilibet holding Meghan’s hand and jogging excitedly alongside her family. Another captured a visit with a performer dressed as Elsa from Frozen. The caption read: “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” It was Meghan’s fourth post celebrating Lilibet’s birthday, including the twerking clip that made headlines this week.
Roseanne Barr claims there was a divine reason she hit “post” on her 2018 tweet comparing a former Barack Obama aide to an ape. “The way I feel about it is that God told me to do what I did,” Barr told Variety on Friday about the post that ended her Hollywood career as she knew it. Replying to a screengrab of Helena Bonham in makeup for Planet of the Apes, Barr wrote then, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to former aide Valerie Jarrett, who is Black. Barr’s world came crashing down almost immediately, as then-ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey canceled Roseanne and killed the show’s awards-season campaign. “It was a nuclear bomb,” she said, recalling the fallout. Barr claimed she didn’t know Jarrett was Black at the time—but even now that she does, still insisted the post was “the perfect caption.” In fact, she said, it’s her critics who are racist: “They were so racist that they thought my tweet said Black people look like monkeys when it was about Planet of the Apes, which is a movie about fascism. Rod Serling himself said it’s about the Jews in Germany. It is not a movie about Black people,” she told Variety, directing her message to Disney CEO Bob Iger. She added, “The day of my tweet, over 2 million Americans Googled Valerie Jarrett and the Iran deal. And that was my intent. So, whatever.”
Étoile, the Prime Video show created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has been canceled by the streamer after one season despite initially receiving a two-season order. The follow-up to Maisel, which was a hit for Prime Video and ran for five seasons before ending in 2023, Étoile told the story of two ballet companies in Paris and New York that swapped some of their biggest stars in an effort to save their institutions. It starred Maisel’s Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and Simon Callow, and all eight episodes of the first season were released on Prime Video in late April. The show is now the Palladinos’–Amy’s creative partner is her husband, Daniel Palladino—second TV show focusing on ballet to have been canceled after one season, following in the footsteps of 2012’s Bunheads.