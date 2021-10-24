Monster ‘Atmospheric River’ Storm Lashes Northern California
FROM DROUGHT TO FLOOD
Evacuations were ordered in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties and more than 131,000 customers were without power Sunday as a historic “atmospheric river” storm hit Northern California. The storm dumped an estimated 3 to 6 inches on the parched area, with more in some areas and major flooding in downtown San Rafael. The last time the area had received over four inches of rain in one 24-hour period was in 1880. Gusting winds pushed over two large trucks on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge, snarling traffic. And more rain was forecast for the evening, with the storm putting an end to the wildfire season but bringing fears of potential mudslides and more flooding. The National Weather Service tweeted that a flood advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. on Monday, and a flash flood warning was in effect for the Dixie Fire burn zone. “Be prepared for flooding of urban areas, small streams & creeks,” tweeted the NWS. “If you do have to get on the road, drive slow & avoid flooded areas.”