Neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Leader Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime for Mailing ADL Poster of Molotov-Wielding Grim Reaper
NEO-NAZI NABBED
Cameron Shea, a 25-year-old leader of the neo-Nazi extremist group Atomwaffen, pled guilty to threatening journalists and activists with Nazi posters and menacing messages, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Among other things, Shea sent a poster with a “Grim Reaper-like figure” holding a Molotov cocktail above the message “Our Patience Has Its Limits… You have been visited by your local Nazis” to writers at the Anti-Defamation League. The writers, who were Jewish or people of color, were working to expose anti-Semitism. Atomwaffen targeted their homes in Tampa, Seattle, and Phoenix. Shea had been charged with a hate crime for interfering with federally protected practice of religion as well as conspiracy to interfere with protected religious practice and mailing threatening communications. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and will be sentenced in June.