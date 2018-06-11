Attach This Camera Lens To Your iPhone for DSLR-Quality Photography
Snap
Even with a high megapixel count, the iPhone camera’s tiny sensor can limit the quality of your photos. If you want to raise the quality of your smartphone photography, the DxO ONE Digital Connected Camera can help you take stunning DSLR-quality shots. Don't mistake this device as merely an extraneous accessory; it's a professional-grade attachment that doubles as a standalone digital camera. It has a fast f/1.8-f11 aspherical lens and 1-inch format 20.2MP sensor that allows you to take sharper photos with significantly more detail than the iPhone camera. It can handle shutter speeds between 1/20000ths of a second and 30 seconds, which is useful for capturing fast moving objects. It also offers an extensive range of creative tools like artistic blur, time lapse, and underwater photography. It can even shoot in RAW format. It’s currently on sale for $379.99, which is 24% off the usual $499.99 cost.
