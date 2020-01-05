CHEAT SHEET
Attack on Kenyan Base Used by U.S. Troops
TINDERBOX
Read it at NBC News
Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an attack on Kenyan base Camp Simba near the Somalia border used by U.S. military early Sunday morning. Four of the attackers were killed when their group tried to breach security at the base at Manda Bay Airfield. The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the attack, which al-Shabab’s says inflicted casualties and destroyed U.S. military equipment including aircraft; the U.S. denies any such damage occurred. The Associated Press reports that two aircraft, two U.S. helicopters, and multiple vehicles were destroyed at the airstrip. The al Qaeda-linked group was responsible for an attack on a market in Somalia last weekend that killed 79 people.