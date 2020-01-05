CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Attack on Kenyan Base Used by U.S. Troops

    TINDERBOX

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Reuters

    Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for an attack on Kenyan base Camp Simba near the Somalia border used by U.S. military early Sunday morning. Four of the attackers were killed when their group tried to breach security at the base at Manda Bay Airfield. The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the attack, which al-Shabab’s says inflicted casualties and destroyed U.S. military equipment including aircraft; the U.S. denies any such damage occurred. The Associated Press reports that two aircraft, two U.S. helicopters, and multiple vehicles were destroyed at the airstrip. The al Qaeda-linked group was responsible for an attack on a market in Somalia last weekend that killed 79 people.

    Read it at NBC News