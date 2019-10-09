CHEAT SHEET
CREEPY
Attacker Allegedly Pinpointed Pop Star’s Location From Reflection in Her Eye
A Japanese man allegedly tracked down a young pop star by combing through her selfies posted on social media and piecing together her exact location based on the reflections in her eyes. Hibiki Sato, 26, was charged with assaulting and molesting the woman after he found her apartment building. Sato relayed to investigators how he first located his victim’s train stop by enlarging her photos, picking out identifying details reflected in her eyes, and then using Google Street View to triangulate her station. Sato also told police that he studied videos the woman shot in her apartment, and used details such as curtain placement and the direction of natural light entering the window to determine which building she lived in. From there, he allegedly attacked and molested the woman as she entered her building just before midnight on Sept. 1. Sato was later caught after being identified through security-camera images. “People should be fully aware that posting pictures and video on social media runs the risk of divulging personal data,” an investigator told Japanese daily newspaper Sankei Shimbun.