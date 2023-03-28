CHEAT SHEET
Two Killed in Knife Attack at Muslim Center in Portugal
A man suspected of fatally stabbing two people at a Muslim center in Lisbon on Tuesday has been shot by police, Portugal’s prime minister said. “Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said of the “criminal act” at the Ismaili Center, the AP reports. Details on the violent attack were scarce, with no further information provided on the alleged attacker or the victims. Costa said only that the suspect had been hospitalized, and police are expected to provide more details later Tuesday. The motive was not immediately clear.