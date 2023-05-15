Attacker With Baseball Bat Storms Congressman’s Virginia Office
SCARY SITUATION
An attacker wielding a baseball bat stormed Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-VA) Virginia office on Monday, demanding to speak to Connolly before launching an attack on two staffers, Connolly said. Both of the workers were hospitalized. Police in Fairfax confirmed they were called out to Connolly’s office to investigate an assault on two employees. “The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody,” the PD tweeted. Connolly paid tribute to his district office staff, who he said “make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.” Connolly, 73, has represented Virginia’s 11th congressional district for 14 years. Recently, he has slammed Donald Trump for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, demanded Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas resign over ethical missteps, and criticized the GOP’s stance on immigration.