Attacks Against NYC Transit Workers Rise Over Face Mask Disputes
The number of attacks on transit workers in New York City between April 15 and June 30 over the same period last year, even as ridership has sharply declined amid the coronavirus pandemic. Workers experienced 515 attacks in the April to June period this year, up from 507 last year. Subway ridership has dropped 80% while bus ridership has dropped 50% during the course of the pandemic. About 20% of the attacks have unfolded over face-covering disputes, and all but two of those have occurred on buses. “At this point, if you are physically capable of wearing a mask and yet you choose not to wear one when you are in the subway system or on a bus, you are showing just how little you respect your fellow New Yorkers,” interim Transit President Sarah Feinberg said. “Bus operators are responsible for safely and efficiently operating and maneuvering a bus through the city. They should not have to enforce the law as well.”