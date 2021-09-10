Teen ‘Slender Man’ Attacker Anissa Weier to Be Freed on Monday
RELEASED
Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin teens who stabbed a classmate to please a fictional internet character named Slender Man, will be released from a mental health facility on Monday. Weier, now 19, was locked up at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for just under four years for almost killing Payton Leutner. Weier and Morgan Geyser lured Leutner into a park and stabbed her 19 times. Letuner was close to death when a passing cyclist discovered her bloodied body on the side of the road.
Geyser and Weier, both 12 at the time, claimed they were on their way to Slender Man’s mansion when they went on a murder rampage. They claimed they did so in the hopes of sparing their families from the imaginary horror character. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled that Weier “no longer posed a threat” to society and ordered a plan for her release. She will be under constant GPS monitoring and outpatient psychiatric treatment, according to the Associated Press.