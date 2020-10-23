Attendee at Trump’s Villages Rally Appears to Make ‘White Power’ Sign
NOT SUBTLE
A man standing directly behind President Trump during his rally at The Villages on Friday afternoon repeatedly made a hand sign associated with white supremacy. In June, a golf buggy parade for Trump in the Florida retirement community turned nasty when supporters of Joe Biden shouted profanities at participants, and one participant, in turn, repeatedly shouted “white power” at Biden supporters. A clip of the showdown was tweeted by the president then later deleted, with Trump’s team claiming he didn’t realize it featured a Trump-supporting white supremacist. The president has repeatedly danced around opportunities to clearly denounce white supremacy but he finally told Fox’s Sean Hannity earlier this month: “Let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists.”