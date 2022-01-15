Wacko Far-Right Event Starring Mike Flynn Gets Off to Rocky Start in Arizona
TIN FOIL HATS
A far-right event in Phoenix featuring a long list of conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn got off to a rocky start on Friday, with police being called after ticket holders began taunting educators from a nearby charter school over face masks, according to the Arizona Republic. About a dozen cops responded to the clash between attendees of the ReAwaken America Tour at Dream City Church, which hosted a Trump rally in 2020, and the schoolteachers, a Dream City pastor told the outlet. He said the dust-up was ultimately “taken care of,” and that armed private security guards had been hired to help maintain order. The two-day gathering includes a slate of speakers such as Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, and topics like “It’s the COVID-19 Protocols That Are Mass Murdering COVID-19 Patients,” and “Jesus is King & Donald Trump is the REAL president of the United States.”