Attention-Seeking Trump Begs for Praise Over Nonexistent Tax Breaks

President Donald Trump is demanding gratitude for alleged increases in tax refunds that have yet to materialize.

Trump, 79, was criticized after he rambled on in a Truth Social post on Tuesday about how this year’s tax refunds will be “greater than ever before.”

“Tax Refunds this year, because of ‘THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ are substantially greater than ever before,” Trump began.

Trump demanded gratitude on Truth Social. Screenshot//Truth Social

He continued that in some cases, “over 20% will be returned to the Taxpayer.” It’s not clear what, exactly, that percentage is referring to.

“So, when you get your Tax Refund, think about what a wonderful President you have,” he added. “NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY FOR OUR GREAT SENIORS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, INTEREST DEDUCTIONS ON CAR LOANS, AND MUCH MORE. Don’t spend all of this money in one place! President DJT.”

The White House also reshared the post on its official X account. But not everyone seemed eager to express their gratitude to the president.

Trump's supporters questioned his post on Tuesday. Truth Social/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

“We didn’t get back much at all,” one user named Denise Barker, who shared pro-Trump posts, replied. “He’s 72 and I’m 58 and both still working. We are both in construction. I was told by tax guy they didn’t start until 2026 tax year,” they added.

Another pro-Trump account titled Stefan Pizza wrote: “Yeah, my refund was $10 lowest ever so yeah something must’ve happened.”

Even Trump's supporters were left confounded by his assertion. Truth Social/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

Another person questioned Trump’s reasoning behind his post.

“Nope, already filed. Same as last year,” they wrote. “Do you think people won’t file their taxes and notice the same? Or……?

“Y’all are really scraping the bottom of the barrel at this stage.”

The reality is that Trump’s new provisions aren’t as simple as “no tax on tips” and “no tax on overtime” but have complex rules that will stand in the way of many people claiming them, experts told Politico earlier this month.

“They are much more complicated than what your ordinary middle-class household is used to dealing with,” Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, told the outlet.

Trump’s new tax breaks are especially complicated when it comes to the so-called deduction for overtime pay, according to experts, with one longtime tax preparer telling Politico the fine print is simply “mind-boggling.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said: “writing up a handful of unverified anecdotes is neither journalism nor reflective of the overwhelming evidence that the median American is set to see historic tax relief thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cut, the largest tax cut in American history that slashes taxation of tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits.”