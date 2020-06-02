Attorney for George Floyd’s Family: Authorities Told Us Three Other Officers Will Be Charged
The family of George Floyd has learned the three other officers involved in his police killing last week will also be charged, a civil-rights attorney said Tuesday. Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the Floyd family, said in an interview on the Today show that authorities have told his clients that the three officers will be charged. “We heard that they expect to charge those officers...We understand they will be charged. That is what the family is hearing from the authorities and he [George Floyd] died on the scene and that's important to note,” Crump told host Hoda Kotb.
Crump added that the discrepancy between the county autopsy on Floyd and an independent autopsy his team conducted is “critical” to the case. While the county autopsy reports that Floyd died of cardiac arrest and had underlying health issues, the independent report states that the 46-year-old was in good health and died of strangulation from pressure to his back and neck. Crump said on Tuesday he predicts that charges against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, will see upgraded charges to first-degree murder. “I think it's very likely the charges are going to be upgraded...Why is it when a white police kills a black person in America, we act like it’s such a difficult thing to charge them with what we would be charged with,” he said.