Attorney General Announces Probe Into Louisville Police Department After Breonna Taylor’s Death
‘UNREASONABLE FORCE’
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department. “The investigation will assess whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force,” said Garland. The investigation will also look at “whether LMPD engaged in unconstitutional stops and seizures,” as well as the unlawful use of search warrants on private homes. Louisville police have been at the center of numerous accusations of police misconduct, most notably the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by plainclothes officers carrying out a warrant at her apartment. Garland also said that the probe will look at whether the department engages in racial discrimination. This comes a week after the AG’s office announced a similar probe into the Minneapolis Police Department.