AG Barr ‘Vehemently Opposed’ to Snowden Pardon Floated by Trump
‘TRAITOR’
Attorney General William Barr said he’s “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon Edward Snowden, despite President Trump floating the left-field idea. The former National Security Agency contractor, who was charged with espionage in 2013 for disclosing details of a mass government surveillance program, fled to Russia. Trump once called for Snowden to be executed but now he claims to be taking “a good look” at the case. “There are many, many people—it seems to be a split decision that many people think that he should be somehow treated differently, and other people think he did very bad things,” he said last week. In an interview with the Associated Press, Barr called Snowden “a traitor” whose actions “greatly hurt the safety of the American people.”