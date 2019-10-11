CHEAT SHEET
CHURCH AND STATE
Attorney General Barr Blames Violence, Drugs, Depression on ‘New Secular Age’
Attorney General William Barr on Friday blamed the rise of violence and drug use on what he described as an increasingly secular society that is destroying religious liberty. “Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence and a deadly drug epidemic,” Barr said in a speech at University of Notre Dame’s law school, according to The Hill. “Over 70,000 people die a year from drug overdoses... But I won't dwell on the bitter results of the new secular age.” The attorney general also talked about the “consequences of moral chaos” that could come if governments and schools intervene with the rights of religions and those of religious faith, according to The Indianapolis Star. “Ground zero for these attacks on religion are the schools,” he said. “To me this is the most serious challenge to religious liberty today.”