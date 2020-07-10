AG Barr Moves EDNY Prosecutor Richard Donoghue to Main Justice, Installs Top DOJ Official at EDNY
Attorney General William Barr has pulled Richard Donoghue from his role as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York to take on a new role at Main Justice. After rumors of a reshuffling last week, the Justice Department confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, announcing that Donoghue will be leaving his role to serve as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, or top deputy to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. Donoghue, seen as close to Barr, was tasked with supervising all DOJ investigations involving Ukraine in February. His office also played a major role in the federal investigation into President Trump’s inaugural committee, and oversaw cases against drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, among others. Seth D. DuCharme, the current principal associate deputy attorney general, will take over as acting U.S. attorney in Brooklyn.