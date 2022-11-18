Attorney General Garland Announces Special Counsel for Two Trump Criminal Probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he had appointed a special counsel to weigh criminal charges against former President Donald Trump over two ongoing investigations: Trump’s potential mishandling and retention of classified materials, and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and stay in power.

“Today, I signed an order appointing Jack Smith to serve as special counsel,” Garland said Friday at the DOJ building in Washington, D.C.

“The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution,” Garland said.

Smith, who started out as a local Manhattan prosecutor who has been working at the International Criminal Court investigating war crimes committee in Kosovo in recent years. The Attorney General said Smith would soon be rushed back on a plane from The Hague to take on his new responsibilities “immediately.”

Appointing Smith, Garland said, was “the right thing to do.”

“Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner,” he continued.

Based on Trump’s announcement days earlier that he was running for president, and the intention of President Joe Biden—who appointed Garland—to be a candidate as well, the Attorney General concluded it was in “the public interest to employ a special counsel.”

Specifically, Garland said the special counsel would conduct investigations into Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election and disturb the electoral count, as well as an investigation into Trump hoarding top secret documents at his private club and residence in Florida and a potential obstruction of that investigation.

According to court records unsealed in recent months, FBI special agents who searched Trump’s oceanside Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago found that government documents had been altered or destroyed– and a trove of documents remained there despite assurances from the former president’s legal team that they had turned over everything requested by the National Archives.

He also deflected a criticism that concerns some legal scholars, noting, “I am confident this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations.”

The announcement comes just days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president, and months into the investigation of how Trump hoarded top secret documents at his private club and residence in Florida. It’s also nearly two years into an investigation of Trump’s role in Jan. 6 and the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This breaking story will be updated...