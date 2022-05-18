New York AG Will Investigate Social Media Platforms Used by Buffalo Shooter
RED FLAGS
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she will conduct an investigation into the social media companies that Payton Gendron, the suspected Buffalo shooter, used to “plan, promote, and stream his terror attack,” including Twitch, 4chan, 8chan, and Discord. James described the fact that Gendron could post plans for and then livestream his terror attack as “bone-chilling and unfathomable” and said that the “attack again revealed the depths and dangers of these platforms.” The AG’s office received a referral for the investigation from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who also filed two executive orders, one of which will create New York’s first office of counterterrorism. The other will strengthen the state’s red flag laws, which are meant to keep weapons away from potentially dangerous individuals. Despite making violent threats at his school, Gendron bought the gun he used to murder 10 people legally, prompting the renewed focus on New York’s gun laws.