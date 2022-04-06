Attorney General Merrick Garland Gets COVID After Fancy D.C. Bash
PARTY POOPER
Attorney General Merrick Garland is the latest Washington A-lister to come down with COVID after attending the fancy Gridiron Club dinner in the capital on Saturday night. After the white-tie bash, run by one of the oldest journalists’ associations, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Joaquín Castro tested positive. A handful of journalists and staffers from the White House and National Security Council also tested positive, The Washington Post reported. The Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday that Garland got a test after “learning that he may have been exposed to the virus.” It came back positive, but the vaccinated and boosted AG has no symptoms and will work remotely for the next five days, the statement said.