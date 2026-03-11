Pam Bondi Faces Fresh Nightmare Over Brother’s Legal Wins

Democrats want an investigation into what they’ve framed as a series of all-too-auspicious legal victories for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s brother.

Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Dave Min wrote a letter to the Justice Department Wednesday, calling on its internal watchdog to open a probe into a “troubling pattern” of court wins for Brad Bondi.

The DOJ’s inspector general should review “whether Attorney General Pamela Bondi properly recused herself from, or otherwise improperly influenced, several cases involving defendants represented by her brother,” reads a copy of the letter, obtained by ABC News.

Schiff has called for an investigation into Bondi's brother. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bondi is already under intense fire for her department’s handling of a legally mandated release of case documents on the crimes of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The DOJ blew threw an initial deadline in December, and as of late January has published only half of the materials believed to be in its custody.

Brad Bondi has celebrated a number of "remarkable" legal victories over the past year. Getty Images/Paul Hastings

Critics say redactions to those documents, required to protect victims, have been used to shield wealthy and powerful figures, among them President Donald Trump, from scrutiny over their ties to the predator.

ABC News writes that Brad Bondi, who works as a defense attorney with law firm Paul Hastings, has successfully secured a number of favorable rulings from cases involving the DoJ since his sister assumed her role as Trump’s Attorney General last year.

Brad Bondi is understood to have himself described them as “remarkable victories” in a LinkedIn post.

They include theft charges being dropped against a former Florida state legislator and a wire fraud case being withdrawn against a Missouri property developer.

The attorney general’s brother also presently remains in negotiations for a settlement with the SEC over charges brought against his client related to a more than $112 million alleged ponzi scheme.