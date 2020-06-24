Attorney General William Barr Agrees to Testify Before Congress in July
Attorney General William Barr has agreed to attend a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on July 28, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the Judiciary Committee convened for another Department of Justice oversight hearing and just days after the complicated firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Berman was conducting probes into two of President Trump’s personal lawyers at the time he was fired. On Friday night, the Department of Justice put out a statement that Berman would be resigning. But when Berman refused to step down, Barr said Trump had fired him, but the president denied involvement in the firing. Berman then said that he would resign effective immediately. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flipped the story Monday, instead stating that Trump and Barr were “very much in sync” about firing Berman.