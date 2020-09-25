Barr Filled Trump in on Details of Ongoing Mail-In Voting Investigation: NYT
Attorney General William Barr filled President Donald Trump in on the details of an ongoing mail-in-voting investigation this week, The New York Times reports. Barr reportedly briefed the president on federal investigators in Pennsylvania looking into whether or not nine mail-in-ballots for the upcoming presidential election were discarded. Trump later made the investigation public by bringing it up on a Thursday radio show, leading the Justice Department to reveal details about the case to the public. Christopher A. Wray, the director of the F.B.I., reportedly told Congress this week that the nine votes do not have evidence so far of a “coordinated national voter fraud effort.” The DOJ usually only discloses details on open investigations if they involve national security.