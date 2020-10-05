Barr Finally Decides to Quarantine After Being Exposed to Coronavirus
‘FOR NOW’
After initially refusing to self-quarantine, Attorney General William Barr said through a Department of Justice spokesperson Sunday that he will stay in relative isolation “for now.” Barr plans to resume working at the DOJ sometime this week, a return date that still violates CDC recommendations to self-quarantine for 14 days following potential exposure to COVID-19. The spokesperson also reported the Barr had received four negative coronavirus test results since Friday morning. Barr was exposed to the virus on Sept. 26, when he attended a GOP reception in the White House Rose Garden celebrating the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. Several attendees of the event later tested positive, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and at least two senators. Barr previously said coronavirus lockdowns were the greatest intrusion on civil liberties since the institution of slavery.