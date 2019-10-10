CHEAT SHEET
Attorney General William Barr Met Privately With Rupert Murdoch: NYT
Attorney General William Barr reportedly met with media mogul Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday night, The New York Times reports. The Trump official and the Fox News owner reportedly met at Murdoch’s home in New York. It's unclear what they discussed, or if anyone else attended the meeting. Staffers for Barr and Murdoch declined to comment on the meeting. On Thursday, Trump criticized Fox News in a series of tweets. “From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” he wrote, lamenting that the network “doesn’t deliver for US anymore” and was “so different than it used to be.”