Barr’s Prosecutor Has No Evidence to Back Theory on Joseph Mifsud: Report
The prosecutor tasked by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation could not provide evidence to the Justice Department’s inspector general that a meeting between a Maltese professor who met with a Trump campaign adviser was a U.S. intelligence asset. According to The Washington Post, U.S. Attorney John Durham told Inspector General Michael Horowitz that he possessed no evidence that a professor named Joseph Mifsud was an asset to U.S. intelligence—which had been the suspicion of some conservatives. Mifsud reportedly met with campaign adviser George Papadopoulos during the 2016 election and was suspected to have passed Papadopoulos dirt on Hillary Clinton at the time. U.S. officials reportedly suspect that Mifsud has ties to Russian intelligence.
Horowitz reportedly approached Durham after he spoke to U.S. intelligence agencies about Misfud. U.S. intelligence concluded that the professor was not an asset, and Durham told Horowitz he had no evidence to contradict the assessment. Both Horowitz and Durham have been investigating the Russia probe, and Horowitz’s report is due to be released later this month. Among his findings, Horowitz reportedly concludes that the FBI had enough evidence to launch its Russia investigation.