Attorney Accused of Orchestrating Murder Plot Against His Own Client

A Michigan attorney is accused of having his own client killed. Marco Bisbikis, a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder of well-known jeweler Dan Hutchinson, who was gunned down in a vehicle outside his Hutch’s Jewelry store near Detroit in early June.

Bisbikis is now reportedly accused of masterminding the murder after three other people were already arrested in the case. He was arraigned Friday in the 45th District Court on felony firearm and first-degree murder charges, court records show. The judge denied his bond after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

Few details have been released about an alleged motive, but Fox 2 quoted sources close to the investigation who said Hutchinson, who reportedly counted several celebrities among his clients, had entrusted Bisbikis with drafting his will—and the attorney allegedly added himself into it, likely without Hutchinson knowing. Local news station WXYZ-TV also reported that Hutchinson was a client of Bisbikis.

The investigation into Hutchinson’s murder first broke open just days after he was gunned down, with police announcing on June 3 that a 44-year-old Detroit man, Roy Donta Larry, had been charged for allegedly shooting Hutchinson multiple times in what was described as a “targeted” hit. Larry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Darnell Larry, 57, and Angelo James Raptoplous, 32, were arrested months later and accused of also taking part in the murder plot.

Despite the arrests, however, family and friends of Hutchinson were left with more questions than answers for why he was killed in a violent ambush. Police said he was shot multiple times when a man on a bicycle rode up on one side of his GMC Denali and opened fire, while another vehicle pulled up on the other side and someone inside fired additional rounds.

“I don’t know the reason, but I want to know the reason,” a woman identified as a family friend told Fox 2 in September.

Bisbikis' arrest appears to finally shed some light on a potential motive. Prosecutors reportedly said they had “ample evidence” against him during his arraignment, alleging that Bisbikis had met with the three other suspects involved and discussed how they would all be paid.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.