Attorney Arrested 15 Years Later Over Serial Rapes in Boston
ABHORRENT
An attorney accused of a string of rapes and kidnappings in Boston between 2007 and 2008 was finally nabbed in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to the FBI Boston. Authorities detained Matthew J. Nilo, 35, at his home at roughly 4:30 p.m. on a slew of charges, including three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of assault for attempted rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery. The Boston Police Commissioner suspects Nilo may have been a college student at the time of the assaults, and officials are asking the public if they can connect him to any similar crimes that have occurred in Wisconsin, California, New Jersey, or New York—all states he has lived in. Agents identified Nilo using advanced genetic genealogy technology, which combines DNA analysis with genealogical research and records. “While we know Matthew Nilo’s arrest cannot ease the harm he has allegedly inflicted upon his survivors, we believe we have removed a dangerous threat from our community,” the FBI said in a statement.