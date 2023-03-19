Ex-Michael Cohen Ally Robert Costello to Testify Against Him in Trump Case
Attorney Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, is set to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury as attacks on Cohen’s credibility kick off, Costello confirmed to NBC News. Once allies, Costello and Cohen fell out years ago, and former president Donald Trump’s lawyers requested Costello testify. Trump leaked that he’s expecting to be indicted Tuesday in the case over whether he asked Cohen to pay off pornstar Stormy Daniels a $130,000 sum to bury their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Records stated the payment was for “legal expenses,” a violation which prosecutors are looking to pin down Trump for his false records, but the former president has denied all wrongdoing. Costello’s testimony will likely further that narrative, arguing Cohen is a liar who can’t be taken at his word. Under New York law, a grand jury has final say in granting Costello the right to testify, and, as of Sunday, their decision is unknown.