Depp and Heard Fail to Reach a Settlement as Their Lawyers Head Back to Court
PAY UP
Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard failed to reach a last-minute settlement agreement Friday, leading a Virginia judge to formalize a final judgement in the ex-couple’s six-week defamation trial. Because they did not settle, they will have to pay what the jury awarded them; Heard was awarded $2 million while Depp was awarded $10.8 million after his original $15 million payout was lowered in accordance with the state limitations. Heard’s lawyers told Judge Penney Azcarate that they intend to appeal the verdict but Azcarate said they could only do so if Heard pays what she owes upfront, plus interest, which Heard’s lawyer said she can’t afford. “[Y]ou don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,” Heard’s spokesperson said in a statement. One of Depp’s attorneys told Good Morning America that Depp might have tossed out the money Heard owed him if she agreed to not appeal.