‘Atypical’ Actor Announces NYC Mayoral Run for 2029

Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:57PM EST 
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - SEPTEMBER 25: Michael Rapaport performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 25, 2025 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport announced his candidacy for the 2029 New York City mayoral race one day into Zohran Mamdani’s term. “I, Michael Rapaport, will be running for mayor of New York City in 2029,” said the 55-year-old comedian in an Instagram video posted on Jan. 1. “You got ‘Zoron the moron’ now [sic]. But have no fear, Mayor Rapaport will be here,” the Atypical actor added. Rapaport, a Jewish native of New York City’s Upper East Side, was a staunch critic of Mamadani during the NYC mayoral campaign for the 34-year-old Democratic socialist’s pro-Palestine stance. The comedian and podcaster became an outspoken advocate for Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack and said Jewish people should “reclaim and proudly own the term ‘Zionist’.” In the video announcing his candidacy, Rapaport promised, “I will be running my campaign on the fact that nothing will be free.” This seemed to be a shot at some Mamdani campaign promises, like free buses in the city. He also appeared to take a swipe at Mamdani’s affable persona, saying, “Every single time I make a mistake, I will acknowledge it, I will apologize and I won’t do it with a s--t-eating grin.”

Pilot Sues Boeing for Trying to ‘Scapegoat’ Crew for Mid-Air Door Panel Blowout
Janna Brancolini
Updated 01.06.26 11:50AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 11:49AM EST 
Alaska Airlines plane on tarmac
Burbank, CA - October 07: The Burbank FAA Air Traffic Control Tower is staffed Tuesday with flight operations returning to normal as an Alaska Airlines plane taxis to the arrival gate at Hollywood Burbank Airport Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Air traffic controllers were scheduled to return to work and full staffing of the control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport today after travelers encountered delays Monday amid a staffing shortage linked to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Flight operations returned to normal Tuesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

An Alaska Airlines captain has sued Boeing for $10 million, accusing the manufacturer of “scapegoating” the crew after the plane he was piloting lost a door cover mid-flight, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the aircraft. Brandon Fisher was at the helm of a Boeing 737 MAX that took off from Portland, Oregon, for Ontario, California in January 2024. At 16,000 feet, the plane lost a door plug covering a deactivated emergency exit. The pilots declared an emergency and descended below 10,000 feet so there would be enough oxygen to breathe normally, even with a door-sized hole in the left side of the plane. Fisher and his first officer, Emily Wiprud, landed the plane safely with only minor injuries reported. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board later found that when the plane left the Boeing factory, it was missing key bolts securing the door plug. But in a class action lawsuit related to the incident, Boeing denied responsibility on the grounds that its products were “improperly maintained or misused by persons and/or entities other than Boeing.” According to Fisher’s suit, those words were “clearly directed” at the captain in an attempt to “paint him as the scapegoat for Boeing’s numerous failures,” causing him to suffer emotional distress on top of other “life-changing impacts” caused by the incident.

Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft
Multiple lawsuits have been filed following a mid-air cabin panel blowout aboard an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft on January 7, 2024. NTSB/via REUTERS
Legendary Movie Director Dies at 70
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 01.06.26 11:23AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 9:51AM EST 
Bela Tarr poses after giving a press conference at the Filmoteca de Catalunya, January 9, 2024, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
Europa Press News/David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr, known for his distinctive black-and-white films and for pioneering the “slow cinema” movement, has died at the age of 70. Tarr, whose notable works include 1994’s seven and a half hour epic Sátántangó and 1987’s Damnation, died after a “long and serious illness,” the European Film Academy announced on Tuesday, via Variety. The academy added that it now mourns the loss of an “outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, who is not only deeply respected by his colleagues but also celebrated by audiences worldwide.” Tarr’s style of filmmaking is best known for its long, uninterrupted takes with minimal dialogue, bleak themes, and a moody black-and-white aesthetic. He won the Best Young Film Award at the European Film Awards in 1998 for Damnation, with his biggest acclaim generally regarded for Sátántangó, a 439-minute adaptation of the novel by László Krasznahorkai about the struggles of a Hungarian village in the wake of the fall of communism. His last film was 2011’s Turin Horse, which was also critically acclaimed, ranking 63rd on the BBC’s list of the century’s best films in 2016.

Hundreds of Tourists Stranded on Paradise Island Amid Conflict
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 11:57AM EST 
SOCOTRA ISLAND, YEMEN - OCTOBER 15: A Soviet tank lies in the sand on October 15, 2025 in Socotra, Yemen. Socotra, the largest island in an eponymous archipelago, lies 150 miles off the Horn of Africa, and even farther from mainland Yemen. Its relative isolation has mitigated the impact of Yemen's long-running and stalemated civil war, rendering it safe enough to attract a small but steady stream of foreign tourists. However, it has not been untouched by regional hostilities. In recent years, the UAE-backed secessionist group Southern Transitional Council wrested control of the island from the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government. The STC ultimately joined the government's Presidential Leadership Council, but the UAE retains considerable military and economic influence in the archipelago. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Carl Court/Getty Images

Hundreds of foreign tourists were left stranded on a remote island after a regional power shift abruptly severed its air links. Roughly 600 visitors became stuck on Socotra after the United Arab Emirates withdrew its troops from Yemen, halting flights to and from the island as tensions escalated with Saudi Arabia. The breakdown followed a widening split between the two Gulf powers, which now back opposing sides in Yemen’s civil war. “Nobody has any information and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives,” said Aurelija Krikstaponiene, a Lithuanian tourist who traveled to Socotra over New Year’s Eve. She was scheduled to return to Abu Dhabi, but may now have to leave via Jeddah as control of the airport shifts. Socotra, located more than 300 kilometers south of Yemen’s coast, had largely avoided the mainland conflict and was accessible mainly through the UAE. Emirati forces took effective control of the island in 2018, but Saudi-backed airstrikes against UAE-aligned separatists have since altered the balance. “We have a limited amount of cash, and most people will run out in two or three days,” Maciej, a Polish tourist, told Reuters, noting there are no ATMs or card payments on the island. Yemeni airlines said a flight to Jeddah would operate on January 7.

Flu Season Hits Worst Level in 25 Years as Cases Explode
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.06.26 10:38AM EST 
Published 01.06.26 7:29AM EST 
HUNTINGTON PARK-CA-AUGUST 28, 2024: Elizabeth Gomez, 54, of Huntington Park, right, receives a Prevnar and shingles vaccine by pharmacy manager Sandra Gonzalez at CVS in Huntington Park on August 28, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The U.S. is experiencing its worst flu season in more than a quarter-century, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of patients presenting with flu symptoms is the highest recorded since the flu season of 1997-98, believed to be due to the spread of a strain called subclade K. “This is definitely a banner year,” Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Rivers told CNN. “It’s the worst we’ve had in at least 20 years. We’re seeing a majority of the country is experiencing very high levels of activity, and we’re still in the thick of it.” In all, the CDC estimates 11 million people have had the flu this season. In a written press statement, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said, “This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action. These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain.”

‘Real Housewives’ Star Says St. Barts Getaway Led to Gross Medical Issue
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 8:43AM EST 

A luxury vacation took an uncomfortable turn after a reality television star said she returned home early with a painful medical issue. The former Real Housewives of New York cast member revealed on social media that a New Year’s getaway to St. Barts left her with a bacterial infection on her face, prompting her to leave the island days ahead of schedule. Bethenny Frankel shared the details in a TikTok video Monday, showing a visible rash spread across her face. “POV: you left St. Barths 3 days early & brought home a bacterial infection,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Allergic to St. Barths #bye.” In a separate TikTok posted the day before, Frankel said she was “itching to get off” the island, signaling frustration with the trip before revealing the medical issue. A source close to Frankel told TMZ that she was treated with a topical medication and that the infection has already cleared up. Frankel, who has frequently documented her travels and daily life online since leaving the Bravo franchise in 2019, did not specify how she contracted the infection.

‘Extraordinary Talent’ Visas for OnlyFans Stars Are Skyrocketing
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.06.26 7:43AM EST 
Getty
Getty

The number of OnlyFans content creators granted extraordinary talent visas has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Financial Times. O-1B visas have historically been granted to top artistic talent, but immigration lawyers say they are now increasingly given to content creators thanks to easily understandable metrics such as follower counts and earnings. O-1Bs, for top creatives, and O-1As, for the crème de la crème in the worlds of science, education, business, and athletics, together make up the two halves of O-1s. According to The Times, the number of O-1 visas issued rose by 50 percent between 2014 and 2024, and State Department data shows a spike since the pandemic, from 7,294 in 2021 to 19,457 in 2024. The newspaper reports, “Some immigration attorneys said influencers now made up more than half their clientele,” and includes creators from OnlyFans, a platform commonly used by sex workers. “I knew the days of representing iconic names like Boy George and Sinéad O’Connor were over,” attorney Michael Wildes said. Immigration lawyer Protima Daryanani told the newspaper, “We have scenarios where people who should never have been approved are getting approved for O-1s. It’s been watered down because people are just meeting the categories.”

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special Scores Best Ratings in Years
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:18AM EST 
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" in Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York City.
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" in Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen scored the network’s second-highest ratings since it began airing the holiday event in 2007. The latest special, beamed live from New York City’s Times Square, averaged 4.5 million total viewers between the 12 and 12:30 a.m period, its highest figures since 2020. CNN said this year’s ratings also saw a 21 percent increase in total viewers and a 35 percent boost in the 25-54 age demographic. Cable viewers saw a refreshed Cohen discuss the “chaotic” tenure of former New York Mayor Eric Adams during the broadcast, who hit back online later to suggest the host enter Alcoholics Anonymous, calling his comments “another sloppy drunken rant.” Adams added “If anyone actually cares about him, they’ll tell him to get help. New Yorkers aren’t laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job.” Cohen also discussed online commentary discussing his looks, with claims that he had undergone a makeover. The Watch What Happens Live host waded into the debate on Threads, sharing, “Did the smallest amount of Botox and lost 20 pounds! And had a lot of makeup on.”

Reiners’ Friendship With Death Row Inmate Revealed
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 01.06.26 3:06AM EST 
Rob, Michele Reiner
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Hours before her death, Michele Reiner reportedly emailed a death row inmate whom she and her husband, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Reiner, had befriended. Nanon Williams, 51, told NBC News about how he received a message from Michele about Lyrics From Lockdown, a one-man show about Williams’ story and the link between mass incarceration and race. Williams has been in prison for 34 years for a murder he says he did not commit. According to NBC News, Rob and Michele watched the show in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 12—two days before their bodies were discovered in their Brentwood mansion—alongside Williams’ mother and sisters. The two were joined on a double date with Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice. On Saturday night, Michele wrote to Williams with the subject line “Ugly Side of Beautiful.” “I’m sure you have heard from Tera,” Michele wrote, referencing Williams’ wife, “but the show last night was amazing.” Reiner added: “We all said that we can’t wait to watch it with you.” Due to the prison screening process, Williams wasn’t able to read the email until days later, after he had become aware that Reiner and her husband had been killed. Nick Reiner, the couple’s 32-year-old son, is due to be arraigned on Wednesday to face two charges of first-degree murder.

Maduro’s Wife Seen in Court With Visible Injuries
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.05.26 2:51PM EST 
Maduro and Flores
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Nicolás Maduro, 63, and his wife, Cilia Flores, 69, who were captured by the United States military on Jan. 3, entered a New York courtroom for the first time on Monday. They were described by CNN’s legal analyst Laura Coates as “having difficulty sitting and getting up from their chairs.” Flores, who just like her husband pleaded not guilty to charges of cocaine importation and weapons offenses, was reportedly seen with “visible injuries” and “bandages on her right temple and on her forehead.” Flores’ attorney, Mark Donnelly, told 92-year-old Judge Alvin Hellerstein that she had sustained “significant injuries during her abduction,” suggesting she might have a rib fracture and would need a physical evaluation, according to CNN. “During the conversation, he would look over to his wife,” Coates said about Maduro, who told the judge that he is “president of Venezuela” when asked to confirm his name. According to the legal analyst, Flores appeared much more “demure” and “withdrawn” than her husband during their court appearance, and maintained that she was the first lady of Venezuela. Their next court date is expected on March 17.

