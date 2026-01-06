‘Atypical’ Actor Announces NYC Mayoral Run for 2029

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There isn’t a more popular time to invest in fitness than the new year. The gyms are packed. The sweats are in rotation. And, if you get motivated by being around people who are prioritizing wellness, group fitness might help you lock in. After all, working out with people can be easier than doing it alone. Orangetheory is making the transition to group fitness even more seamless. For a limited time (until Jan. 31), Orangetheory is offering a whole month of unlimited classes for just $2 a day. Each class combines strength training with cardio to give people more energy, a better mood, and real momentum. On average, members lose 8.6 percent body fat and gain 2.6 percent lean muscle from 18 classes in just 8 weeks (based on internal Orangetheory data).

Orangetheory Fitness Classes One month of unlimited access for $2 per day Buy At Orangetheory Fitness

Whether you are getting back into fitness or looking for something new, Orangetheory’s current promo is a no-stress entry point. If you don’t love it after 30 days, get your money back. Either way, you’ll be getting a great pump.