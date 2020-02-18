Aubrey Huff Not Invited to San Francisco Giants World Series Reunion Because of ‘Unacceptable’ Tweets
The San Francisco Giants on Monday announced that Aubrey Huff would not be invited to this summer’s reunion of the 2010 World Series championship team because of the ex-athlete’s “unacceptable” social-media comments.
“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the Giants said in a statement. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”
Huff won the World Series twice with the Giants—in 2010 and 2012—and, since retiring, has morphed into a notorious right-wing troll. His most infamous moment came last month when he tweeted about kidnapping Iranian women and turning them into sexual servants. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Huff claimed the posts were intended as a “joke.”
In response to the Giants’ decision, Huff tweeted a lengthy statement reiterating his claim that his incendiary remarks are “satirical, and sarcastic” and then suggested the real reason he was disinvited is because of his open support for President Donald Trump.