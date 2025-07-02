Aubrey O’Day Reacts to Diddy Trial Verdict: ‘Going to Vomit’

Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day posted her live reaction to the verdict of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Combs, 55, was found guilty on two charges for transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of the most serious charges made against him, sex trafficking and racketeering.

“Oh my God, I’m going to vomit,” O’Day groaned when she saw the news broadcast on CNN. “This makes me feel physically ill,” she said. “Cassie probably feels so horrible,” she added, referring to Cassandra Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, who alleges Combs committed multiple counts of sexual and physical abuse against her.

Aubrey O'Day posted her live reaction to the trial verdict on Wednesday. Aubrey O'Day/Instagram

O’Day, 41, had worked with Combs, 55, while she was part of Danity Kane. Last year, O’Day told Us Weekly she felt she was groomed to fit Combs’ standards while working with him.

“You know, there’s nothing that can really murder your sex life that’s bigger than the Diddy trial,” she told the outlet. “I haven’t had sex in years.”

She told the outlet that she had spoken to Homeland Security about the case over a year ago, although she did not testify at the trial.

She told TMZ that it took “a good amount of time” to “unlearn the grooming,” and that “the abuse was significant enough to change the course of my life.” She alleged to the outlet that he tried to silence her by offering her publishing rights to her music years after Combs had fired her from the girl group.

After Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023, O’Day wrote “Been trynna tell y’all for years,” on her Instagram story. When the federal case was brought against Combs, O’Day was excited for “justice.”