Aubrey O’Day Says She Feels ‘Validated’ by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Arrest
‘PURPOSE OF JUSTICE’
Aubrey O’Day, a former member of girl group Danity Kane, shared a cryptic post following Monday’s arrest of the band’s founder, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in New York City. “The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” O’Day, who was fired from the group in 2008, posted Tuesday on Instagram. “Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing,” she added. O’Day has previously compared her experience working with Danity Kane as being like “childhood trauma,” further claiming she was let go after refusing requests from Combs “in other areas” outside music. In addition to the sex-trafficking charges brought Monday, Combs is facing eight civil suits for alleged sex assaults and physical abuse.