‘MasterChef’ Star, 38, Dies in Tragic Accident
‘I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS’
Yanin Campos, a MasterChef alum and popular TikTok influencer, was killed in a car crash this week. Campos, 38, was driving her SUV in her hometown of Chihuahua, Mexico, Saturday when she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. She then veered off course, slammed into a parked car and totaled her car. Campos, who competed on MasterChef in 2018, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of her injuries only two days later. “To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos,” her brother Raúl posted on social media. Although Campos placed sixth in the 2018 season of MasterChef México, she was later invited back to compete on MasterChef: La Revancha in 2019. She also attracted nearly 100,000 TikTok fans, who paid tribute to her in the comments. “I can’t believe this, I followed you since you were on Masterchef, you always seemed genuine, plus you said the right things,“ said one. ”A hug to heaven, rest in peace." Local police have opened an investigation to determine what led to the crash.