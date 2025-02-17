Jack Nicholson donned sunglasses and a New York Yankees beret as he stepped out of retirement for a brief cameo on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special on Sunday night. The 87-year-old was on hand to introduce Adam Sandler, his co-star from the 2003 film Anger Management. “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler!,” Nicholson said. Sandler, 58, said in response, “Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother,” before performing an emotional ballad honoring the series. Nicholson has never hosted SNL himself, according to People, but also presented during the show’s 40th anniversary in 2015. According to IMDb, Nicolson’s last movie project was 2010’s How Do You Know, while he last appeared at a public event in May, 2023. Nicholson was pictured chatting to Spanish former basketball power forward Pau Gasol during the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Nicholson’s daughter, Lorraine, posted a photo of the pair on Instagram in January.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT