Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes First Public Appearance in Almost Two Years
HERE'S JOHNNY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.17.25 12:03AM EST 
Jack Nicholson.
Jack Nicholson. NBC

Jack Nicholson donned sunglasses and a New York Yankees beret as he stepped out of retirement for a brief cameo on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special on Sunday night. The 87-year-old was on hand to introduce Adam Sandler, his co-star from the 2003 film Anger Management. “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler!,” Nicholson said. Sandler, 58, said in response, “Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother,” before performing an emotional ballad honoring the series. Nicholson has never hosted SNL himself, according to People, but also presented during the show’s 40th anniversary in 2015. According to IMDb, Nicolson’s last movie project was 2010’s How Do You Know, while he last appeared at a public event in May, 2023. Nicholson was pictured chatting to Spanish former basketball power forward Pau Gasol during the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Nicholson’s daughter, Lorraine, posted a photo of the pair on Instagram in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trump Pulls MAGA Stunt on Daytona 500 Speedway
MAGA TAKE THE WHEEL
Sean Craig
Updated 02.16.25 3:12PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 3:11PM EST 
A presidential limousine rides on the track of the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025.
A presidential limousine rides on the track of the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025. Fox Sports

President Donald Trump had his U.S. presidential state car take laps around the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday, in advance of the site’s annual Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race. The presidential car, nicknamed “The Beast,” took Trump around the speedway after he and his entourage arrived on Air Force One, flying by in view of the crowd, earlier in the day. Asked by a reporter beforehand what he thought about taking laps in the state car, he replied, “I’ll let you know in about two minutes. They’re gonna be going quite quickly, I understand.“ Trump attended the event, considered the most prestigious on the NASCAR circuit, during his first term in 2020, in an attempt to shore up support from car racing fans, who tend to lean conservative. Trump has made being a sports fan—especially mixed martial arts and other combat sports—a cornerstone of his political persona, a carryover from the 1980s and 1990s when his business career saw him take on the role of boxing promoter. On Sunday, Trump addressed drivers in advance of the Daytona race by phoning in to their closed-circuit radio. His voice, heavily distorted on the channel, could be heard on a Fox Sports broadcast telling drivers: “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

J.Crew’s Semi-Hidden Factory Sale Is Not To Be Missed
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 02.14.25 7:43PM EST 
J.Crew Outlet Black Friday Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 50 percent off everything sitewide (including clearance items!).

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re half off, or grab a few outwear essentials to round out your pre-spring lineup. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump Appears to Forget JD Vance’s Threat to Russia
REWRITING HISTORY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.16.25 8:31PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 8:20PM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump backtracked on his vice president’s warning to Russia, seemingly forgetting his second-in-command’s comments just days after he made them. JD Vance said Friday that the U.S. may take military action if Russia failed to negotiate a deal with Ukraine that gave Kyiv its long-term independence. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of the Munich Security Conference last week, he warned Russia could face sanctions and the possibility of military action if they didn’t come to the negotiating table and strike a deal. “There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence,” Vance said while in Europe. “There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage,” he added, “The president is not going to go in this with blinders on. He’s going to say, ‘Everything is on the table, let’s make a deal.’” However, on Sunday, Trump dismissed the report when quizzed by reporters. Trump was asked, “Vice president Vance said that the United States would potentially take military action against Russia if they won’t come to an agreement. Do you agree with that stance?” The president responded: “I don’t know if that’s what he said. I don’t think he said that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Shakira Cancels Concert After Hospitalization for ‘Abdominal Issue’
GET WELL SOON
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.16.25 5:31PM EST 
Shakira performs onstage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off - Rio de Janeiro at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on February 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Shakira performs onstage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off - Rio de Janeiro at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on February 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

International pop star Shakira announced she was hospitalized for an abdominal condition Sunday, forcing her to postpone a scheduled concert in Peru. “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I have been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” she continued. “I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and the promoter are working on a new date to provide you. Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all,” she concluded. The “Whenever, Wherever” singer kickstarted her hotly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last week. She performed her second show in Sao Paulo on Thursday, a few days before her health emergency struck.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5

Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband’s Death at SNL50

SURPRISE
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Published 02.16.25 9:34PM EST 
SNL
NBC/screengrab

Aubrey Plaza on Sunday made her first public appearance since her husband, Jeff Baena, died earlier this year, showing up at the star-studded Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary show. The Parks and Rec star was tapped to introduce a musical performance by Miley Cyrus and the Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, who performed a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It wasn’t her first time in Studio 8H—Plaza was an intern on the 2004–05 season of SNL before becoming an NBC page and hosted the show in 2023. She had been with Baena, an independent filmmaker, for 10 years when he died by suicide at age 47 on Jan. 3. They married in 2021, in a ceremony she described as “witchy” and “impromptu.” Plaza released a short statement following his death: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Turned Down Hosting ‘SNL’
NOPE
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 02.16.25 7:42PM EST 
Whoopi Goldberg at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on February 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg confirmed Sunday night that she turned down the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live. “It required a week, it required you to sit with people and write sketches and I didn’t really have the time and I didn’t want to do that,” the comedian and moderator of The View said on the red carpet for SNL’s 50th anniversary special. “I just wanted to work on my own.” Goldberg was impersonated on the show dozens of times over the years—mostly by male cast members like Chris Rock, Tim Meadows, and Kenan Thompson due to the show’s lack of Black female sketch players for most of its 50 year history. And she did make two cameos decades apart, first during a sketch in 1986 and then when Justin Bieber personally asked her to introduce his musical performance in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Truth Social’s Parent Company Lost More Than $400 Million Last Year
FLOP POSTS
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 02.16.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 2:16PM EST 
Truth Social on a smartphone.
Anna Barclay/Anna Barclay/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may have made millions off his meme coin stock, but he’s seeing his losses elsewhere. The president’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which oversees his social media sounding board Truth Social, lost more than $400 million last year. Its annual revenue was $3.6 million, a 12 percent slide from 2023. The company is spearheaded by CEO Devin Nunes, a former California congressman. Trump Media characteristically found a way to blame former President Joe Biden, accusing the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission of “obstruction” over its March 2024 merger with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. It also said its losses partly stemmed from a revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner, though it didn’t disclose which. Trump moved his shares in the company, worth about $4 billion on paper, to his eponymous revocable trust last year. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is the sole trustee.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Body Found After Colorado College Student Went Missing
TRAGEDY
Published 02.16.25 5:15PM EST 
Megan Trussell
CU Boulder Police Department

A body has been found in the search for Megan Trussell, a University of Colorado Boulder student who went missing last week. Officials confirmed on Saturday that they had recovered a body matching Trussell’s description at Boulder Canyon in “hard-to-reach terrain.” “The decedent’s name is not being released at this time, pending identification confirmation and notification of next of kin,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to ABC News. “The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will also determine the cause and manner of death.” The statement said that park rangers first reported finding the body on Saturday morning. Those extracting the body had to use a rappel due to the difficult terrain. Boulder Canyon Drive, near where the body was recovered, was closed “to allow investigators access to recover the decedent, conduct the investigation and for the safety of first responders working in the area due [to] hazardous road conditions created by the weather.” Trussell was last seen Feb. 9 in her dorm hall wearing dark yoga-style pants, a blue-gray jacket, and white platform sneakers.

Megan Trussell
Pictured, Megan Trussell CU Boulder Police Department

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 02.03.25 1:07PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Flies Miles Ahead of Its Peers in Weekend Box Office
HULK MODE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.16.25 4:47PM EST 
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ Disney/Marvel

Despite generally less-than-favorable reviews, Captain America: Brave New World soared to the top spot in this weekend’s domestic box office with an $88.5 million debut. The fourth installment in the Captain America films and the 35th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford and follows its eponymous lead as he tries to foil another globe-threatening plot. The superhero flick is projected to gross $100 million through the Presidents Day holiday weekend, making it the biggest opening weekend of the year so far. It also earned an impressive $92.4 million overseas. Meanwhile, coming in second place is Paddington in Peru, which grossed $13 million over the weekend and is expected to reach $16 million by the end of the holiday weekend. The third Paddington film has mainly triumphed in the international market, however, grossing $115 million worldwide to date. In third place is the Valentine’s Day-themed slasher flick Heart Eyes, which nabbed $10 million domestically.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
European Leaders Call Emergency Summit on Ukraine Fearing Trump Has Shut Them Out
TRUMP'S COLD SHOULDER
Sean Craig
Updated 02.16.25 1:12PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 1:11PM EST 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and US president Donald Trump walk together after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and US president Donald Trump walk together after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024. JULIEN DE ROSA/Julien de Rosa/AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an emergency summit of European leaders on Paris on Monday to discuss “European security.” The gathering, confirmed Sunday by Jean-Noël Barrot, will occur a day after the end of a conference in Munich where Vice President JD Vance gave a combative speech in front of the continent’s leaders, accusing them of failing to respect “freedom of expression” and confirming the U.S. is considering pursuing Ukraine war negotiations without European help. Leaders from Denmark, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom are expected to attend, in addition to the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the secretary-general of NATO. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who first revealed invites had gone out for the meeting on Saturday, said he expected leaders will discuss ways to respond to the new administration of President Donald Trump, who he noted “has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem—reconnaissance through battle. You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position." Senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are due to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to hold talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, sources told Reuters. Europe has not been invited, while Trump last week held a direct call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered his country’s illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
CelebrityOne of Biggest ‘SNL’ Stars Declined 50th Anniversary Invite
Amethyst Martinez
CelebrityJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebritySteve Martin Kicks Off SNL50 by Roasting Trump and Lorne Michaels
Michael Boyle
CelebrityAll the Huge Celebrity Cameos in SNL50 Anniversary Special
Matt Wilstein