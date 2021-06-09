‘Cold and Calculated’ Killer Sentenced to Death for Gruesome Dating App Murder
WITCHCRAFT MURDER CASE
Nebraska killer Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death Wednesday for killing and dismembering 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, the Omaha World-Herald reports. Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, claimed to be part of a coven of witches who gained powers by killing people. Boswell lured Loofe on a Tinder date before the couple brutally killed her. Trail read a statement that claimed he had invited Loofe to join him and Boswell to have group sex and to sell stolen goods. Loofe then “freaked out” so he tied her hands and put her in his bedroom to calm her down. He said he choked her to death so she would snitch on him, and he could keep “living the good life.”
“Ms. Loofe was needlessly mutilated by Mr. Trail to satisfy his curiosity and his sexual desires,” said Judge Vicky Johnson, who described the crime as “cold and calculated.” At one point in the sensational case, Trail slit his throat in the courtroom.