Auburn Basketball Star Thought Morgan Freeman Was a Random Heckler
NEVER MEET YOUR HEROES
Auburn player Johni Broome is no stranger to game-time hecklers. But Morgan Freeman is no ordinary heckler. The star forward apologized to the actor on Saturday night for brushing off Freeman, a fan of Auburn’s opponent Ole Miss, who had grabbed his jersey when the player tried to stop a ball headed out of bounds. “I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Just keep playing,’” Broome recounted to reporters after the game. “I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here,” he said, describing himself as a “big movie guy.” Broome added that Freeman told him, “You all good. Just keep playing.” That he did: The Auburn Tigers overcame a slow start in the first half to walk away with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels, improving their ranking in the Southeastern Conference.