Auburn University Student, 20, Vanishes in Japan

An Auburn University student has vanished during a trip to Japan. James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was last seen on Friday in the historic city of Kyoto after traveling to the Yamashina Ward area, which his family believes he may have visited for hiking, the local Alabama news outlet AL.com reports. His family said he is an experienced hiker and was on a trip with loved ones when he went missing. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, said the family is “living in our own hell” and pleaded for the public’s help with locating him. She wrote on social media that her son may be “emotionally distressed” and said police, who have posted missing posters bearing his name and images, have confirmed that he had not been detained. Higginbotham was last seen wearing a white “Save the Bees” T-shirt, lavender corduroy pants, and Adidas sneakers. He is said to have been carrying a tote bag featuring the outline of Alabama, where Auburn University is located. Loved ones say his location—tied to his cell phone—cut off after he exited a train in the area.