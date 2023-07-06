Audience Member Chucks a Cell Phone at Drake in Chicago
LAUGH NOW
It’s only been one day into Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour, and he’s already been hit by a flying cell phone from the crowd. During Wednesday’s show in Chicago—the first stop of his 56-date tour—Champagne Papi had a smartphone lobbed his way mid-performance. He appeared unbothered, barely acknowledging the incident as he carried on with his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” But other artists haven’t been so lucky. Just last month, singer Bebe Rexha was pelted with an iPhone while performing and had to get three stitches above her eye. Throwing things at singers has become a sad trend at live shows—one that Adele has no patience for. “I fucking dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you,” she said at a recent show.