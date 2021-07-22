Audio Reveals Trump Gushing Over ‘Loving’ Jan. 6 Crowd: It’s ‘Too Bad’ They Stormed Capitol
MY PEOPLE
Donald Trump can be heard gushing over the “loving crowd” that turned up to hear him speak ahead of the Capitol riot in a newly released audio clip. The audio, from an interview in late March for the new book I Alone Can Fix It, shows Trump at his most misty-eyed about the rioters. “It was a loving crowd too, by the way, there was a lot of love,” he said, referring to the crowd who come to hear him speak before they marched to the Capitol building. “I’ve heard that from everybody—many, many people have told me, that was a loving crowd.” Then, seemingly realizing that he may have been talking too highly of the mob that stormed the Capitol, he added: “You know, it was too bad, it was too bad that they did that.” Asked what he meant when he told the crowd to head to the Capitol, Trump neatly avoided the question and blamed police, who he said “ushered” the rioters into the building. “They were very friendly,” said the ex-president.