Audit Finds DeSantis’ Housing Director Is Nightmare Boss

Florida’s affordable housing director—an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis—is a toxic boss who yelled at and threatened employees, 10 percent of whom quit after he arrived, an internal investigation found. Mike DiNapoli was suspended from his post at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation in July for his behavior, but DeSantis, who recommended him for the job, reinstated him last month. DeSantis’ flack is now attacking the audit committee at the corporation, saying DiNapoli is being persecuted by the “deep state.”