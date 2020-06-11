Audrey Gelman Resigns as CEO of The Wing Amid Staff Revolt
Audrey Gelman, one of the co-founders of female-centered co-working space The Wing, announced on Thursday she was leaving her post as CEO because it was “the right thing for the business.” Gelman, who started the company in 2016, said in an email to staff her decision to step down was “the best way to bring The Wing along into a long overdue era of change.” The resignation came on the same day several employees staged a digital walkout in solidarity with workers of color, criticizing the company for failing to “practice the intersectional feminism that it preaches.”
In a statement, the company said they would elevate three staffers to form a new “Office of the CEO” that would “achieve the bold vision of advancing all women through community.” The Wing had lost about 95 percent of its revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, and closed 11 locations before laying off or furloughing most of its 475 staff in April. The company has previously been accused by former employees of being elitist and uncomfortable for workers of color. Staffers who staged the digital walkout on Thursday said Gelman’s resignation was “not enough.”