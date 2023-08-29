Def Jam Producer and Musician August 08 Dies at 31
‘MOST TALENTED GENIUS’
August 08, a singer, songwriter, and producer who was the first musician to sign onto Jhené Aiko’s Def Jam Recordings venture last year, has died. He was 31. Born Ray Jacobs, the artist’s death was confirmed by his family and Def Jam, which called him “a brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist” in a statement to Variety. 88rising, the artist collective with which Jacobs was affiliated, also announced his death in a memorial post on Instagram. “RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words,” the post read. “Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always.” A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Jacobs’ last EP, Towards the Moon, which featured Joji and Aiko, was released ahead of his signing to her new label, Allel Sound. He also boasted an array of credits on other artists’ songs, including the 2017 DJ Khaled hit “I’m the One.”