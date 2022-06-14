Augustinus Bader’s Luxe Body Oil Is Like Liquid Pantyhose

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen that infamous blue and gold bottle that houses stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader’s luxe face cream. For the record, I own both versions of the ubiquitous cream—The Cream and The Rich Cream—and I regret to inform you that yes, they actually are worth every penny. But, there’s another lesser-known Bader product that’s also worthy of your attention (and is also slightly cheaper): The Body Oil.

Now, before I get into all of the reasons why I love this body oil so much, you should know that I usually despise body oils and lotions. I know that my patched skin needs them desperately, but I absolutely cannot stand feeling greasy and slick, which is usually the result I get after applying these formulas, but not with Bader’s Body Oil. Just like a non-greasy dry oil for your hair, Augustinus Bader’s Body Oil works like literal magic to moisturize, smooth, and firm the skin without leaving behind a sticky residue. In fact, it dries down within about 30 seconds to a velvety-soft finish.

Besides the beautiful glow it leaves behind on the skin, what I love even more about the Body Oil is how it instantly blurs skin imperfections like cellulite, stretch marks, and even bruises like a heavy-duty Instagram filter. I was even able to forgo wearing pantyhose under my (mini) wedding dress last week thanks to this game-changing elixir!

Just like the brand’s coveted skincare products, the Body Oil is also infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8®, “a potent cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids and synthesized versions of skin molecules that is the result of 30 years of innovation and research.” The oil not only leaves a soft glow immediately after you apply it, but it also helps restore the skin barrier with continuous use. At $100, it’s definitely not an impulse buy, but believe me, if you’re feeling a bit insecure about showing off some extra skin this summer, Augustinus Bader’s Body Oil will not disappoint.

